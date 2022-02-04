Faith can break chains of darkness

Many of us have a persistent thirst to be understood on a deep level, and to be known, forgiven and loved. This is what God offers the Samaritan woman and the possessed man — a return to spiritual health and wholeness. Christ treats them like they’re worthwhile, even if society has scorned and rejected them. As a result, they experience a change of heart, as their old lives fall away, and they are given a second chance.

In his 20s, Thomas Merton was bound by the chains of a dissolute, apparently meaningless existence, when one day he stopped at a church in New York City. There, he was startled to see “so many ordinary people in a place together, more conscious of God than of one another.”

Afterward, he “walked in a new world….everywhere there was peace in these streets designed for violence and noise.” He later entered a Trappist monastery in Kentucky and became a prolific writer and poet.

One of his books, “The Seven Storey Mountain,” sat on my shelf for years, until one day I opened it and became mesmerized by his honesty about his wild past, and his eventual surrender to God. Like him, I had been the prisoner of a painful past that needed God’s healing touch.

Many of us are shackled to a life that seems bleak and meaningless. The message of Christianity is that it’s never too late to leave the darkness behind. We can encounter the God who takes pity on us, knows everything about us and cherishes us. We can walk in a new world, where we will never thirst again, because the living water of faith never runs out.

