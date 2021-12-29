Experts Recommend These, Top Coffee Alternatives, to Wake You Up.It’s hard to forgo coffee’senergy-boosting ability or rich complex flavors. .Here are eight expert-recommended alternatives that will wake you up just as much, if not more. .1. Matcha tea contains L-theanine andcaffeine, which work in tandem to produce amore relaxed, non-jittery energy boost. .2. Green tea is minimally processed andhas great health benefits, such as reducedrisk of diabetes and heart disease. .3. Smoothies provide you with much-neededservings of fruits and vegetables as well ascarbohydrates, fiber, antioxidants and protein.4. Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid,which has been shown to benefit insulinsensitivity and blood sugar levels. .5. Golden milk contains ginger,cinnamon, turmeric and blackpepper, giving it stronganti-inflammatory properties.6. Yerba Mate tea containstheobromine, which can giveyou a jitter-free energy thatlasts longer than coffee.7. Homemade hot cacao contains antioxidants andmagnesium, which can help your muscles relax.8. Kombucha allows drinkers to get thebenefits of L-theanine with a kick of caffeineand beneficial probiotic bacteria.