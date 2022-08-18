ajc logo
Exercise may help reduce the risk of dementia

Can exercise help reduce , the risk of dementia?.Three major studies have recently been published in 'Neurology' and ScienceDirect connecting exercise to the prevention of dementia.According to the findings of the studies, even people with a family history of dementia can benefit from exercise.The studies indicate that higher-intensity exercise may be most effective at mitigating dementia.However, experts stress that almost any form of exercise is helpful.Even activities such as household chores were shown to make a discernible impact.Regardless of the type of exercise, experts agree that prioritizing physical activity as part of one's daily routine makes a huge difference

