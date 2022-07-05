Combined Shape Caption

Every campaign lawyer for Donald Trump subpoenaed in Fulton County .Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, has been subpoenaed by a Fulton County special grand jury investigating potential criminal interference in Georgia's 2020 elections.John Eastman, who was at the center of last month's House hearing investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, was also named.Cleta Mitchell, who was on the phone with Trump when the former president urged Georgia's secretary of state to "find" the votes, has been subpoenaed.Kenneth Chesebro, who the Times reported had suggested "wild chaos" on Jan. 6 could suit Trump's legal efforts, was named.Dallas-based lawyer Jacki Deason, host of "The Jacki Daily Show," was named as well.Jenna Ellis, recently named senior legal advisor to Republican Pennsylvania governor nominee Doug Mastriano, is the last member of Trump's legal team to be subpoenaed