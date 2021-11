Two emergency room nurses who met during the pandemic are now engaged to be married.When Kelsey Dunlap, a nurse at Wellstar Kennestone, wheeled a stretcher to the helipad, she expected to see a patient waiting.Instead, boyfriend Jacob Young, also a nurse at the hospital, greeted her.Young then got down on one knee asked Dunlap to marry him."I'm still in awe," Dunlap said. "I can't wait to become Mrs. Young and spend forever with my best friend."