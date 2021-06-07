Enter now for AJC Peachtree Road Race ‘Oh, Say Can You Sing?’ contest

The 2021 AJC Peachtree Road Race will be in-person again. The race will occur on July 3 and 4, the latter of which is its traditional date. Another tradition that hasn’t gone away is the annual national anthem contest.
11Alive and the Atlanta Track Club are seeking contestants to perform at the start line of the world’s largest 10K. Additionally, there will be a chance for performers 14 and under to sing the national anthem at the Peachtree Junior start line. That race is on July 2. Three winners will be chosen this year for each day of the race.
Both contests are open for entry now through June 11. On June 14, finalists will be announced. Then, public voting will open from June 14-17. Three winners will be announced on June 18. The Peachtree Junior winner will sing on July 2. The first-place winner will sing at the July 4 race, and the runner-up will perform on July 3.
Here’s how to enter each competition.
How to enter AJC Peachtree Road Race ‘Oh, Say Can You Sing?’ contest
- Obtain an original recording (link or file) of entrant singing the national anthem and email it to contest@11Alive.com.
- Make sure the video is no longer than three (3) minutes.
- Entrants must be at least age 15 during the entry period to qualify. No more than four (4) people may be included in a submission. Only one (1) entry per contestant.
- Entry must be submitted by noon Friday, June 11.
How to enter Peachtree Junior ‘Oh, Say Can You Sing?’ contest
- Obtain an original recording (link or file) of entrant singing the national anthem and email it to contest@11Alive.com
- Make sure the video is no longer than three (3) minutes
- Entrants must be at least age 14 during the entry period to qualify. Only one (1) entry per contestant.
- Entry must be submitted by noon Friday, June 11.
All finalists will be notified by 6 p.m. Friday, June 11. Then, on Monday, June 14 voting will start on 11Alive.com. Viewers will decide winners by Friday, June 17.
Last year, a father-daughter duo was chosen to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the virtual race.