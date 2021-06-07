Enter now for AJC Peachtree Road Race ‘Oh, Say Can You Sing?’ contest

11Alive and the Atlanta Track Club are seeking contestants to perform at the start line of the world’s largest 10K. Additionally, there will be a chance for performers 14 and under to sing the national anthem at the Peachtree Junior start line. That race is on July 2. Three winners will be chosen this year for each day of the race.

Explore AJC Peachtree Road Race 2021

Both contests are open for entry now through June 11. On June 14, finalists will be announced. Then, public voting will open from June 14-17. Three winners will be announced on June 18. The Peachtree Junior winner will sing on July 2. The first-place winner will sing at the July 4 race, and the runner-up will perform on July 3.