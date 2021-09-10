Eat This, Not That's best nachos in Georgia

The food website Eat This, Not That has selected its favorite nachos in every state.Why nachos? Because they're a versatile dish that can be customized to your taste.Georgia’s best nachos, the website states, can be found at a Mexican and Korean fusion restaurant on Collier Road.Hankook Taqueria's nachos are a “mountain of flavor” made with corn chips, cheese, and their signature Tako salad, pickled jalapeños and your choice of protein.“These are unlike any nachos I have ever had, and they are hands down the best," one reviewer wrote on Yelp