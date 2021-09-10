ajc logo
X

Eat This, Not That's best nachos in Georgia

Caption
The food website Eat This, Not That has selected its favorite nachos in every state.Why nachos? Because they're a versatile dish that can be customized to your taste.Georgia’s best nachos, the website states, can be found at a Mexican and Korean fusion restaurant on Collier Road.Hankook Taqueria's nachos are a “mountain of flavor” made with corn chips, cheese, and their signature Tako salad, pickled jalapeños and your choice of protein.“These are unlike any nachos I have ever had, and they are hands down the best," one reviewer wrote on Yelp

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top