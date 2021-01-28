Dwayne Johnson will play future president in NBC sitcom ‘Young Rock’

This combination of photos released by NBC shows, from left, Dwayne Johnson and the actors who portray him in the comedy series "Young Rock," Adrian Groulx as Dwayne at 10, Bradley Constant as Dwayne at 15 and Uli Latukefu as Dwayne at 20. The series premieres Feb. 16. (NBC via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

“We were trying to figure out a creative way that I can be intertwined in every episode, to be part of it. This was (Khan’s) idea, and at first I was a little reticent about it because it’s political,” he said. “You just knew that by the time the show was coming out, politics was gong to take yet another hard turn and be so polarizing as it is.”

Khan’s persuasive argument: “She said something to the effect of, ‘Well, you always say you’re a man of the people, and I think we should give it a shot,’” Johnson recounted.

This image released by NBC shows Adrian Groulx as Dwayne Johnson, left, and Matthew Willig as Andre The Giant, in a scene from "Young Rock," premiering Feb. 16 on NBC. (Mark Taylor/NBC via AP) Credit: Mark Taylor Credit: Mark Taylor

In a 2018 Vanity Fair interview, the film and TV star said he’d seriously considered a 2020 run for president but decided against it.

During a Q&A Tuesday with TV critics, Johnson was asked if he would invite U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren — a self-proclaimed fan of Johnson's 2015-19 “Ballers” sports comedy — to make a cameo appearance on “Young Rock.”

“If we're lucky enough to come back for a second round (of episodes), then maybe she will then," he said. And what about President Joe Biden as a guest?

“Well, I can see that happening,” he told The AP. “It all depends on how far we go with it (the series). But I am friends with Sen. Warren, President Biden as well, and Vice President Kamala Harris, and so I wouldn't rule it out."

Johnson, a self-described independent, bestowed his first political endorsement on the Biden-Harris Democratic ticket last year. But he suggests a a bipartisan approach ahead for “Young Rock."

“I’m also friends with a lot of Republicans, so who knows what kind of melting-pot politics we’ll have down the road, if by chance we’re lucky to come back,” Johnson said.