Dolly Parton quotes to live by

Dolly Parton quotes you could never forget."I'm not offended by all of the dumb blonde jokes because I know I'm not dumb … and I also know that I'm not blonde.".“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain!”."My weaknesses have always been food and men - in that order."."It's hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world."."I don't like to be like everybody else. I've often made the statement that I'd never stoop so low as to be fashionable. That's the easiest thing in the world to do.".“I’m not going to limit myself just because people won’t accept the fact that I can do something else.”."Don't get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life."