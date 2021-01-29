Division in the flock during the pandemic

Pastor Greg Locke from Tennessee, who chose to keep his church’s doors open during the pandemic, is one of the religious leaders attacking his fellow pastors. He posted a video to his 2 million followers on Facebook urging churches and pastors to “stop being cowards” and open their churches. He preaches that he doesn’t want more division in America. His Twitter feed says otherwise.

But he is not alone. The list of pastors and congregants with diverging, utterly opposite opinions concerning the church’s behavior and influence should give us pause during this crisis.

Arguments among congregants have become heated. Accusations abound, whether outspoken or veiled. The battle is as insidious as it is blinding. It would do the church good if those involved in the fight would open their eyes to the truth: While we battle about whether we should or should not do this or that, the devil is having a heyday.

“Any kingdom divided against itself will be ruined, and a house divided against itself will fall.”

These words, found in the accounts of three gospels (Matthew, Mark, and Luke), were Jesus’ response to the Pharisee’s accusation that he was casting out demons by the power of Satan. Jesus’ response was specific for the situation, but it’s nevertheless commonsense in a broader context: any kingdom, institution, or house with opposite powers pulling in different directions cannot succeed.

The church’s division grieves my heart, especially at a time when we should be more united than ever.

With a country highly polarized by racial and political issues, this is the moment when we as God’s people should be all the more united to bring healing and hope to those who are hurting. Instead of wasting time and losing our testimony by angrily exposing our views against our spiritual leaders, it would do us good to direct that same passion at serving the weak and reaching the lost.

When directing his letter to the Corinthian church, Paul addressed the pervasive division that threatened the unity of the believers in Corinth: “I appeal to you, brothers, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that all of you agree, and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be united in the same mind and the same judgment.”

Paul’s words shout out to the church today. And we should take heed. Therefore, if you are struggling with your spiritual leader’s decisions during this pandemic, rather than creating division and conflict among your fellow congregants, a wise man or woman should know better. We must remember that the congregation’s spiritual leader is accountable to God first for their decisions. If it is the wrong decision, God will hold them responsible, not us. Our job is to pray for those in authority. Period.

In the meantime, the discomfort about a church’s position may just be the indication that it’s time for you to assemble elsewhere. And that is completely fine. As Scriptures say, we know that “There is an appointed time for everything under Heaven,” and maybe, just maybe, the discomfort in a particular situation is God’s way of saying this is your time to move on to a different pasture.

At a time when our divided, hurting country needs the healing balm of hope, faith, forgiveness, and grace that only God can provide, let us leave all self-righteousness and judgmental mentality behind. Let us show the world that we have what it takes to be the beacon of light God has called us to be.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, blogger and international speaker. Visit her website www.soaringwithHim.com to learn about her speaking ministry, bible studies and book. For speaking engagements and comments, email pholbrook@soaringwithHim.com.