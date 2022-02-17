Disney launches new neighborhood community , Storyliving by Disney.The concept for the community will be developed by Disney Imagineers in collaboration with developers and homebuilders.These master-planned communities are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives, Disney.The first Storyliving location, Cotino, will be in , Rancho Mirage, California’s Coachella Valley.Single-family homes, condominiums, and a section for residents 55 and olderwill be available.Cotino is built around a 24-acre lagoon, which can be used for beach and water activities