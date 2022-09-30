Discovering peace of heart during life’s storms

It’s next to impossible to find peace, when you’re in a boat filling with water. Every moment there’s the thought you might drown or be attacked by a hungry sea varmint. The boat rocks, the waves bang against the sides, thunder crashes — and your heart jumps. But this rabbi, who was Jesus, wasn’t at all bothered, because he knew how the story would end.

His friends shook him awake, yelling, “Save us! We’re perishing!” and with the simple words “Be still!” he tamed the storm, and restored peace. Still, he was disappointed by the men’s terrified reactions, because their faith was feeble, and they didn’t think he’d rescue them.

Life brings storms like Hurricane Ian, but also trials like economic hardship, illness and the death of loved ones. Jacques Philippe writes, “If we seek peace as the world gives it … because everything is going well, because we aren’t experiencing any annoyances … our peace will be extremely fragile and of short duration.”

Enduring peace of heart comes from trusting someone will grab us, before we start sinking. It comes from believing that when we’re battered by hardship and illness, God is there for us. True, God sometimes seems to be sleeping, but he’s aware of every wave threatening to knock us down.

Ian has caused suffering and extensive damage, and brought chaos into lives that seemed placid before. Let’s pray for people who have lost loved ones, and are rebuilding their lives after the storm. Let’s pray we all discover the one who’s in our boat, quietly waiting to restore peace to our hearts.

