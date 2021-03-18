Key to lowering blood pressure could be in your tea, research shows

Abbot is a professor in the department of physiology and biophysics at the UCI School of Medicine. He made the discovery about the tea compounds’ ability to relax blood vessels.

Findings of the study were published in the journal Cellular Physiology & Biochemistry.

Last year, Americans consumed more than 84 billion servings of tea, which is equal to over 3.8 billion gallons, the Tea Association of the USA. said. Black tea made up the bulk of all tea consumed at around 84%. That was followed by green tea at 15% and oolong, white and dark tea made up the remaining 1%.

Americans and U.K. residents commonly mix milk with black tea before consuming it. In the UCI study, researchers observed that when adding milk to black tea that was directly applied to cells containing the KCNQ5 channel, it blocked tea’s beneficial KCNQ5-activating effects.

“We don’t believe this means one needs to avoid milk when drinking tea to take advantage of the beneficial properties of tea,” Abbot said. “We are confident that the environment in the human stomach will separate the catechins from the proteins and other molecules in milk that would otherwise block catechins’ beneficial effects.”

Explore Study suggests drinking tea may make you live longer

Another way tea is consumed in America is iced. According to the Tea Association of the USA, about 75%-80% of tea consumed in America is iced.

Using mass spectrometry, UCI researchers found that that warming green tea to 95 degrees Fahrenheit changed its chemical composition, which made it more effective at activating KCNQ5.

“Regardless of whether tea is consumed iced or hot, this temperature is achieved after tea is drunk, as human body temperature is about 37 degrees Celsius,” or 98.6 Fahrenheit, Abbott said. “Thus, simply by drinking tea we activate its beneficial, antihypertensive properties.”