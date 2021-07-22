Diet high in omega-3 fatty acids may be key to reducing headaches

People who experience frequent headaches could find relief by consuming more omega-3 fatty acids, a new study says.
Findings published in the BMJ last month show that eating a diet rich in omega-3s can lessen how often people experience headaches. This is compared to consuming a diet with a normal intake of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.
Omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids are precursors to oxylipins, which are molecules linked to regulating pain and inflammation. Oxylipins tied to omega-3 fatty acids are linked to pain reduction. Those associated with omega-6 fatty acids, however, are linked to worsened pain. They can also spur a migraine.
A research team investigated whether diets rich in omega-3 fatty acids would increase levels of the fat’s pain-reducing metabolite, 17-hydroxydocosahexaenoic acid (17-HDHA). They also reviewed whether it would reduce the frequency and severity of headaches.
The study involved 182 patients at the University of North Carolina. The group was 88% female with an average age of 38. Participants reported having migraine headaches 5-20 days per month. They were randomly assigned to one of three diets for 16 weeks. The control diet had typical levels of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. The first test diet had higher than typical levels of omega-3 fatty acids, but the same omega-6 acid intake as the control diet. The second test diet also had higher than usual levels of omega-3 fatty acids, but with the omega-6 acid intake decreased.
Participants had access to regular dietary counseling and online support. They also completed a survey that assessed headache impact on quality of life. Headache frequency was assessed daily with an electronic diary.
The frequency of headaches was found to significantly decrease in both of the test groups. The diet high in omega-3s was linked to a reduction of 1.3 headache hours daily and two headache days monthly. The diet high in omega-3s and low omega-6s had a reduction of 1.7 headache hours daily and four headache days monthly. That indicated an additional benefit from reducing dietary omega-6 fatty acids.
Those in the test groups also reported shorter and less severe headaches compared to control group participants.
“While the diets did not significantly improve quality of life, they produced large, robust reductions in frequency and severity of headaches relative to the control diet,” researchers said.
Rebecca Burch at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital said in a press release that the findings “take us one step closer to a goal long sought by headache patients and those who care for them: a migraine diet backed up by robust clinical trial results.”