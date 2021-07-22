Diet high in omega-3 fatty acids may be key to reducing headaches

Participants had access to regular dietary counseling and online support. They also completed a survey that assessed headache impact on quality of life. Headache frequency was assessed daily with an electronic diary.

The frequency of headaches was found to significantly decrease in both of the test groups. The diet high in omega-3s was linked to a reduction of 1.3 headache hours daily and two headache days monthly. The diet high in omega-3s and low omega-6s had a reduction of 1.7 headache hours daily and four headache days monthly. That indicated an additional benefit from reducing dietary omega-6 fatty acids.

Those in the test groups also reported shorter and less severe headaches compared to control group participants.

“While the diets did not significantly improve quality of life, they produced large, robust reductions in frequency and severity of headaches relative to the control diet,” researchers said.

Rebecca Burch at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital said in a press release that the findings “take us one step closer to a goal long sought by headache patients and those who care for them: a migraine diet backed up by robust clinical trial results.”