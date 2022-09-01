Combined Shape Caption

Hundreds of off-duty Delta Air Lines pilots picketed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport today.It was part of a nationwide day of picketing by the Air Line Pilots Association union in a months-long push for a new labor contract.Delta pilots say it has been more than three years since they’ve had a pay raise.Thursday’s action is the third round of protests by Delta pilots this year.The union, which represents Delta’s 14,400 pilots, is pushing for higher pay, better retirement benefits and work rules.Delta issued a statement saying:, “These exercises by some of our off-duty pilots do not disrupt our operation for our customers. ALPA’s stated purpose of picketing is simply to gain leverage at the negotiating table.”.Read more on ajc.com:, Delta pilots picket at Hartsfield-Jackson, seeking a new labor pact, Story by Kelly YamanouchiPhotos, video by Hyosub ShinEdit by Jessica Horne.More at the link in our bio@ajcnewsajc.com