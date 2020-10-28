Daylight saving time ends: Tips on how to adjust

However, daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 and there are ways you can prepare for it and get your sleep on track, according to Healthline.

Start preparing ahead of time

Adjust your bedtime to hit the sack 15 minutes earlier in the days leading up to daylight saving time ending.

“By daylight saving on Sunday night, your body will have gradually adjusted to the new time change," Whitney Roban, a psychologist and family, educational and corporate sleep specialist told NBC News Better.

Maintain a sleep schedule

Once you’ve adjusted your bedtime, stick with it — even on Friday night.

According to SleepFoundation.org, going to sleep and awakening at the same time daily is part of healthy sleep hygiene and can help prep you for changes in time. People should get at least seven hours of sleep nightly when transitioning from daylight saving time, the organization said.

Decrease your caffeine intake

Many people rely on coffee to help them wake up, but when it comes to adjusting to fall hours, you may want to slow down on drinking so many cups of joe.

“Avoid any caffeine after lunchtime,” Dr. Jose Puangco, a neurologist specializing in sleep medicine at the Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, told Healthline. “The effects of caffeine can linger for many hours after being consumed and can hinder you from sleep.”

Skip the screens ahead of bedtime

Studies have shown that using phones, computers and watching TV at bedtime may mean poorer quality of sleep. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that exposure to blue light around two hours before bedtime can make it hard to fall asleep and sleep through the night.

Take a nap

While sleep recommendations have put naps on the back burner, research has shown that taking naps may not be so bad for you. You don’t have to skip napping completely if you find you’re feeling drowsy, but there are times you should avoid taking them to make sure it doesn’t impact your nighttime rest. Mayo Clinic Health System has some tips on how to get the most out of napping.