Couple designs industrial modern home in Lavista Park

“The neighborhood has a strong community and home organization that is very inclusive. The people living here are very diverse,” said Treadwell. “New homes are being developed constantly in the Lavista area and it’s exciting to see the evolution.”

The couple designed their home by working with an architect, Cloud 9 Development LLC., and Brian Watford, a local interior designer, to build their custom cabinetry. “We designed the house before we found a lot, which is a bit backward but we found and bought an old home and demoed the old house to build our custom home,” said Treadwell.