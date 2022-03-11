Core Exercises That Help Reduce Back Pain While Strengthening Your Entire Body.A weak core can cause pain in your back, neck, and entire body.There are other ways to work your core that benefit not just your abs, but your back, legs, and total body. .The Superman-also strengthens your glutes, upper and lower back.Dead Bugs-work the arms, legs, glutes and core.Bird Dog- Focusing on stability and structure- the bird dog is great for core and bodily coordination.Glute Bridge- is perfect for the glutes, abs and hamstrings-while reducing lower back and knee pain