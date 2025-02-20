Things to Do
Fast facts on Atlanta United
0:53
Today's Video Headlines
Workers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protested outside the agency's Atlanta headquarters after mass layoffs. (Footage: AJC)
Couples can tie the knot for free every Friday at this Atlanta courthouse. Credits: AJC | NBC DFW | FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul | Adobe
Credits: AJC / The White House / DOGE / Fox 5 / Fox News / NBC News / PBS NewsHour / C-SPAN / Fiscal Data / Getty / Politico / AP / Stateline / Lt. Gov. of GA
A research group tracks a great white shark off the coasts of Georgia and Florida. (Footage: AJC | Ocearch | WRAL News | WSB-TV Sources: USA Today | Ocearch)