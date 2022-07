Combined Shape Caption

Tabitha Brown Signs a Deal with Target.“Do you see carrots? Or do you see bacon? I’m about to make carrot bacon.” Said Tabitha Brown in one of the most viral videos’ on TikTok during the pandemic. .Since then, her humor, love for vegan cooking, and inspirational motivation has opened many well deserved doors.Recently, Brown signed a deal with Target - that'll include:.Swim.Accessories.Apparel and more!.Saturday June 11, 2022, Tabitha Brown for Target will be available while supplies last!