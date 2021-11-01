ajc logo
Copa Airlines to launch service at Hartsfield-Jackson

Copa Airlines to launch service at , Hartsfield-Jackson .Panama-based Copa Airlines plans to start flying to , Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport next month..The airline is scheduled to begin operating between , Atlanta and Panama City, Panama on Dec. 12.It plans to offer the flights year-round.Copa will fly in and out of Atlanta on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.Delta called Panama , “a highly sought destination” with “breathtaking beaches and vibrant culture.”

