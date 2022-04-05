Community Connections: O.V. Brantley.O.V. Brantley began quilting in 1999 and has since gone on to co-found the Atlanta Quilt Festival. She is also a founding member of Atlanta’s Brown Sugar Stitchers Quilt Guild. .Brantley’s quilts are a celebration of African textile traditions and often explore themes such as dreams, travel, motherhood and professional success. .Brantley, retired attorney for Fulton County, finds peace, creativity and stress relief through the process of quilting.Quilting was always my escape. I would say quilting has made me a balanced human being, O.V. Brantley to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution