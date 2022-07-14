Combined Shape Caption

Community Connections: Neill Blake .Neill Blake is a retired forestry management executive with International Paper. She's currently the Programs Director for NAMI – Cobb County.She has personal experience with mental health, which drives her advocacy and volunteerism.I got involved with the mental health field ten years ago when two of our three sons were diagnosed with major depression. Sadly, our youngest son ... tragically died by suicide four years ago at age 25. , Neill Blake to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Blake joined NAMI after participating in the Family-to-Family program, which is for family members of people who have a mental health disorder.I continue to teach Family-to-Family and I always learn a lot from the participants. ... I’m happiest and most fulfilled when helping others, and retirement has provided the flexibility and time for it. , Neill Blake