Community Connections: Mark Jaglarz.Mark Jaglarz teaches horseback riding to children and adults of all ages through his riding school at Little Creek Farm Conservancy in Decatur. .Jaglarz emigrated from Poland and was looking for an opportunity to work with horses. He found it at Little Creek. .Jaglarz began working with horses when he was 12. He owns four of them.The more you get involved with them, the more you like them, and the more you understand them. It’s a wonderful connection. It’s just like when you have a dog, or a pet. You just love them, Mark Jaglarz