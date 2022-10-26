Cinnamon is highly beneficial according to a new study

Protection from neurodegenerative diseases

Some compounds found in cinnamon have an effect on tau — a protein in the brain associated with Alzheimer’s disease. In a study involving mice in 2014, cinnamon was a protectant for neurons and helped improve motor function for mice with Parkinson’s disease.

Anti-inflammatory

Cinnamon is a natural anti-inflammatory that blocks the release of arachidonic acid, a fatty acid that causes inflammation. This arachidonic acid can also cause blood clotting.

While all cinnamon might look the same, there are two different kinds — Cassia and Ceylon. Both posses the helpful qualities described above; however, Cassia cinnamon contains the toxin coumarin, a compound found in some plant species that can be harmful if consumed in high quantities.

Ceylon — also known as “true cinnamon” — comes from Sri Lanka and southern India. Cassia, on the other hand, originated in southern China and is now widely grown across southern and eastern Asia. It’s a darker brown-red color. Cassia is the most common cinnamon found in supermarkets and it’s generally cheaper than Ceylon cinnamon.