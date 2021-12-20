Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Christmas 2021: Worst times to travel

caption arrowCaption
Christmas 2021: Worst times to travel.AAA anticipates more than 109 million Americans will venture out this holiday season.Here are some of the worst times to travel.Dec. 23, noon -6 p.m.Dec. 24, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Dec. 30, 1 p.m.- 7 p.m

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top