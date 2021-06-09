Children’s weight gain, learning impairments linked to sugar overload

“These results are like those reported in attention deficit and hyperactivity disorders,” Bartlett said.

“Human trials would need to be done, but it suggests a link to the long-term overconsumption of sugar, beginning at a young age, which occurs more commonly in the Western Diet and an increased risk of developing persistent hyperactivity and neurocognitive deficits in adulthood,” she added.

The study also showed that decreasing mices’ sugar intake four-fold averted sugar-induced weight gain. That supports the American Heart Association’s recommendation for women to have no more than 25 grams of added sugar daily. Men are recommended to keep their added sugar intake at 36 grams or fewer.

On average, the AHA says American adults consume 77 grams of sugar daily — over three times what’s recommended for women. Children consume 81 grams of sugar daily. To subdue your child’s sweet tooth, Parents magazine recommends, changing their breakfast routine, rethinking dessert habits, looking for sugar in the fridge and pantry and reevaluating drinks.