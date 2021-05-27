Birth order factors in to risk of heart attack or stroke, study finds

When factoring in family size, men with one or two siblings had a lower risk of cardiovascular events, while those with four or more siblings had a higher risk than those with no siblings.

Similarly, compared with men with no siblings, those with more than one sibling had a lower risk of death, while those with three or more siblings had an increased risk of coronary events.

A similar pattern was seen in women. Compared with those who had no siblings, women with three or more siblings had an increased risk of cardiovascular events, while those with two or more siblings had an increased risk of coronary events. Women with one or more siblings had a lower risk of death.

Because this is an observational study, the researchers say they can’t establish cause.

“More research is needed to understand the links between sibling number and rank with health outcomes,” they say. “Future research should be directed to find biological or social mechanisms linking the status of being first born to lower risk of cardiovascular disease, as indicated by our observational findings.”

