Study shows people with diabetes and sleep issues face more death risk

“Although we already knew that there is a strong link between poor sleep and poor health, this illustrates the problem starkly,” said lead author Malcolm von Schantz, professor of chronobiology from the University of Surrey.

“The question asked when the participants enrolled does not necessarily distinguish between insomnia and other sleep disorders, such as sleep apnoea. Still, from a practical point of view it doesn’t matter. Doctors should take sleep problems as seriously as other risk factors and work with their patients on reducing and mitigating their overall risk,” he added.

Most of the study’s participants had Type 2 diabetes, the most common form. Some had Type 1 diabetes.

Previous studies have shown the link between sleeping issues and diabetes.

A 2016 study found that sleeping for less than six hours at night was associated with Type 2 diabetes. Another study found that people who reported five hours or less of sleep had more than twice the odds of prediabetes. This was compared to people who got 7 hours of sleep.