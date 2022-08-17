Chick-fil-A testing new bite-size breakfast item

Chick-fil-A is testing out a new addition to its breakfast menu after the chain brought back its highly requested peach milk shake at the beginning of the summer.
The new chorizo cheddar egg bites will be available at select locations – including in Augusta – for a limited time starting Aug. 22. The new item is baked in-house every morning, made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and blended with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese.
“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entrée that keeps them satisfied when they’re on-the-go without sacrificing taste,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, Inc in a press release.
Participating restaurants include Augusta, GA; Aiken, S.C.; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk and Portsmouth, VA; Miami; and New Orleans. Customers are encouraged to contact their local Chick-fil-A to see if the chorizo cheddar egg bites are served at that location.
Customers can order the new item for a limited time through the Chick-fil-A app, online, dine-in, pick-up or drive-thru. For more information visit chick-fil-a.com/stories.
About the Author