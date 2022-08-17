Chick-fil-A testing new bite-size breakfast item

The new chorizo cheddar egg bites will be available at select locations – including in Augusta – for a limited time starting Aug. 22. The new item is baked in-house every morning, made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and blended with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese.

“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entrée that keeps them satisfied when they’re on-the-go without sacrificing taste,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, Inc in a press release.