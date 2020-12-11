Chabad of Gwinnett maintains the spirit of Hanukkah with car parade

This year’s community Hanukkah celebrations can’t go on as they have in the past, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to mark the holiday and stay safe.
Chabad of Gwinnett is hosting Parade of Lights at The Forum on Peachtree Parkway next week and it’s free for guests to attend.
“We can’t gather as normal this year, but the show must go on! Join us on the sidewalks of The Forum on December 16 as the Chabad of Gwinnett rolls through the center with the lit Menorah for the 7th night of Chanukah,” read the Facebook event description.
Led by a police escort, a convoy of 10 cars will make their way from Chabad of Gwinnett before circling through The Forum and ending at Chabad of Gwinnett for the grand Menorah lighting.
Throughout the outdoor event, guests can enjoy fresh, authentic Middle Eastern street food made to order from Adama Street Food. The food truck, which is considered Georgia’s first vegan and kosher one, will be on the premises beginning at 4:30 p.m. to tide over hungry attendees.
There’s no cost to attend the gathering, but guests can RSVP here and make a donation.
Chabad of Gwinnett’s Parade of Lights is part of the religious organization’s Hanukkah celebrations this year. For the first night of the holiday, Chabad of Gwinnett hosted a virtual community celebration featuring music and video presentation as well as the Menorah lighting.
5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
The Forum on Peachtree Parkway
5155 Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree Corners