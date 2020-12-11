Chabad of Gwinnett maintains the spirit of Hanukkah with car parade

Chabad of Gwinnett is hosting Parade of Lights at The Forum on Peachtree Parkway next week and it’s free for guests to attend.

“We can’t gather as normal this year, but the show must go on! Join us on the sidewalks of The Forum on December 16 as the Chabad of Gwinnett rolls through the center with the lit Menorah for the 7th night of Chanukah,” read the Facebook event description.