‘Yellowstone’ actress charged with fraud

The California Department of Insurance says Kilcher collected more than $90,000 in disability benefits while continuing to work. Kilcher filed claims that she was hurt on the set of the “Dora and The Lost City of Gold” movie.

Kilcher had a supporting role in the Dora film as Incan Princess Kawillaka in 2019. She claims to have injured her neck and right shoulder while working on the movie. It’s reported that she saw a doctor a few times but stopped treatment and began ignoring communications with the insurance company.