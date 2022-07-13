‘Yellowstone’ actress charged with fraud

Q’orianka Kilcher, best known for her role on the hit Paramount show “Yellowstone,” has been charged with workers compensation fraud in California.
The California Department of Insurance says Kilcher collected more than $90,000 in disability benefits while continuing to work. Kilcher filed claims that she was hurt on the set of the “Dora and The Lost City of Gold” movie.
Kilcher had a supporting role in the Dora film as Incan Princess Kawillaka in 2019. She claims to have injured her neck and right shoulder while working on the movie. It’s reported that she saw a doctor a few times but stopped treatment and began ignoring communications with the insurance company.
“A year later, in October 2019, Kilcher contacted the insurance company saying she needed treatment. Kilcher told the doctor handling her claim that she had been offered work since her injury occurred but had been unable to accept it because her neck pain was too severe. Based on Kilcher’s statements to the doctor, she began receiving temporary total disability benefits,” according to a statement obtained by Yahoo from the California Department of Insurance.
But while the “Dog” actress was supposed to be recovering, she continued to work and appear in several episodes of “Yellowstone” that were filmed between July and October 2019. Her doctor claimed not to know about her employment history, saying he wouldn’t have approved the disability payments.
“After reviewing wage information from her employer, the investigation found Kilcher had worked as an actress on the television show Yellowstone from July 2019 to October 2019, despite her statements to the doctor that she had been unable to work for a year,” according records obtained by PEOPLE.
The total amount issued for Kilcher’s disability claim was $96,838. Her next court date is scheduled for August 7.
