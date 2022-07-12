BreakingNews
Omarion to release 5-part docuseries

‘I am an artist, not a variant’: Omarion playfully addresses omicron jokes.

Celebrity Buzz
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Covering everything from his beef with former band B2k members to his more recent Verzuz battle against Mario, R&B legend Omarion is set to release an in-depth look at what went down on his tumultuous Millennium Tour in 2019.

The 5-part docuseries, titled “Omega: The Gift and the Curse,” will time warp fans back to 2019 when Omarion reunited with his bandmates from B2k for the first time in over a decade.

The Verzuz battle with Omarion was highly anticipated and still a let down for some fans who were unimpressed with the antics of the show. Even former B2k bandmates took to social media to taunt the “Touch” singer about “losing” the battle.

In response, Omarion posted a simple message to his Instagram, “7/7/22, the dark will come to light,” the message said.

The docuseries presents Omarion’s perspective of of the events that took place during the reunion. The trailer shows heated moments, including Raz-B getting kicked off the tour and the betrayal of Lil FIzz having relations with Apryl Jones, the mother of Omarion’s children.

“This docu-series will provide an exclusive, inside look at what really happened behind the scenes during the highly anticipated Millennium Tour shared from Omarion’s unique perspective. We will witness the BROTHERHOOD and BETRAYAL.” said in the description of the trailer on the Official Omarion YouTube page.

“Omega: The Gift and the Curse” is set to release July 21 on YouTube.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

