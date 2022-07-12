Omarion to release 5-part docuseries

The docuseries presents Omarion’s perspective of of the events that took place during the reunion. The trailer shows heated moments, including Raz-B getting kicked off the tour and the betrayal of Lil FIzz having relations with Apryl Jones, the mother of Omarion’s children.

“This docu-series will provide an exclusive, inside look at what really happened behind the scenes during the highly anticipated Millennium Tour shared from Omarion’s unique perspective. We will witness the BROTHERHOOD and BETRAYAL.” said in the description of the trailer on the Official Omarion YouTube page.

“Omega: The Gift and the Curse” is set to release July 21 on YouTube.