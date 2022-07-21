H.E.R. cast as Belle in ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ special

Combined Shape Caption

H.E.R. to star as Belle in upcoming , ‘Beauty and the Beast’ animated, live-action special.On July 20, ABC announced H.E.R. has been cast as Bellefor 'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.'.H.E.R. is the perfect embodiment of our Belle and we are thrilled for our audiences to see her in this celebration of creativity. , Jon M. Chu, executive producer, via ABC News.We were both influenced as storytellers by the original animated movie, so it's very exciting to collaborate together to honor the artistry of that timeless classic while also inspiring a whole new generation of creators, Jon M. Chu, executive producer, via ABC News.The role will make H.E.R. the first Black and Filipina woman to play Belle on screen.The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle! I can't believe I get to be a part of the 'Beauty and the Beast' legacy, H.E.R., via ABC News.I have always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I get to work with two wonderful directors, Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful, H.E.R., via ABC News.The two-hour special will be taped in front of an audience.It will air Dec. 15 on ABC.Disney+ subscribers will be able to watch it the following day