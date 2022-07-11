Shonda Rhimes is writing ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff novel with book series writer Julia Quinn

This time, Shonda Rhimes is writing her first book, with “Bridgerton” writer Julia Quinn, which is already slated to become a spinoff series. The book will be a spinoff of the beloved franchise turned hit show, and will follow the character Queen Charlotte as she marries King George.

This announcement comes after the spinoff show was already announced last year. Rhimes has already become a household name for her inventive story-telling in television, and “Bridgerton” readers are looking forward to seeing how that will translate to book form.