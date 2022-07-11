Shonda Rhimes is writing ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff novel with book series writer Julia Quinn

The Shondaverse is expanding.
This time, Shonda Rhimes is writing her first book, with “Bridgerton” writer Julia Quinn, which is already slated to become a spinoff series. The book will be a spinoff of the beloved franchise turned hit show, and will follow the character Queen Charlotte as she marries King George.
This announcement comes after the spinoff show was already announced last year. Rhimes has already become a household name for her inventive story-telling in television, and “Bridgerton” readers are looking forward to seeing how that will translate to book form.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the novel will detail “how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in ‘Bridgerton.’”
“Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity,” Rhimes said. “I can’t wait for fans of this universe to read the story of a character that has resonated so deeply with our audience.”
Quinn also expressed excitement in working closely with Rhimes again, saying, “I’m especially thrilled to have the opportunity to write about Queen Charlotte, who was not in the original novels. Her character — and Golda Rosheuvel’s brilliant portrayal of her — was a tour de force, and I think readers will love getting a chance to know her more deeply.”
Before “Bridgerton,” Rhimes had been known for her extremely captivating shows, like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How To Get Away With Murder,” but “Bridgerton” solidified her reputation, with the first and second seasons breaking Netflix streaming records.
Both the novel and the spinoff series attached to it have no release date yet.
