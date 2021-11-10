Paul Rudd is named , ‘Sexiest Man Alive’.'People' magazine has bestowed one of its highest honors upon the 52-year-old actor.The news was revealed on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on Nov. 9. .The news was revealed on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on Nov. 9. .Rudd told 'People' he hopes his new title will garner an invitation to "some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B. Jordan.".Rudd told 'People' he hopes his new title will garner an invitation to "some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B. Jordan.".Rudd told 'People' he hopes his new title will garner an invitation to "some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B. Jordan.".Rudd told 'People' he hopes his new title will garner an invitation to "some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B. Jordan.".I mean I'm going to lean into it hard. I'm going to own this. I'm not going to try to be like 'Oh, I'm so modest.' I'm getting business cards made, Paul Rudd, to 'People'.Rudd has starred in plenty of iconic roles over the years, .ranging from parts in 'Clueless' and 'Friends' to the 'Ant-Man' franchise.ranging from parts in 'Clueless' and 'Friends' to the 'Ant-Man' franchise.ranging from parts in 'Clueless' and 'Friends' to the 'Ant-Man' franchise.ranging from parts in 'Clueless' and 'Friends' to the 'Ant-Man' franchise.ranging from parts in 'Clueless' and 'Friends' to the 'Ant-Man' franchise.Most recently, he played Mr. Grooberson in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' which is slated to hit theaters Nov. 19.Most recently, he played Mr. Grooberson in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' which is slated to hit theaters Nov. 19.Most recently, he played Mr. Grooberson in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' which is slated to hit theaters Nov. 19.Most recently, he played Mr. Grooberson in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' which is slated to hit theaters Nov. 19.Most recently, he played Mr. Grooberson in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' which is slated to hit theaters Nov. 19