Netflix ‘Spy Kids’ reboot to star Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi

Netflix’s upcoming “Spy Kids” reboot, which was announced by the streaming service in March of this year, has found its adult leads. “Jane the Virgin” actress Gina Rodriguez and “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi are set to star in the upcoming reboot, which will be directed by original “Spy Kids” director and creator, Robert Rodriguez.
The upcoming movie is planned to be a reboot of the original 2001 film. According to Deadline, the film “is set after the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, leading them to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.”
The reboot reportedly first went into development in January of 2021. It will focus around a multicultural family of international spies, similar to the 2001 film. Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson have been cast to play the young leads.
This is just the most recent in Netflix’s constant reboot machine, which has led to success like “Chilling Adventure of Sabrina,” “Fuller House” and “Lost in Space.” Reboots have become a winning strategy for many streaming services, and it makes sense why Netflix is continuing to move in this direction after recent financial problems for the company.
The original film grossed $147 million at the box office, and led to three successful sequels: “Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams’' in 2002, “Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over” in 2003 and “Spy Kids: All the Time in the World” in 2011.
