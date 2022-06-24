Netflix ‘Spy Kids’ reboot to star Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi

Combined Shape Caption

Netflix is under pressure, to end password sharing.An unexpected drop in subscribers sent Netflix shares into freefall this week.As a result, the popular streaming service is now considering — hold onto your remote — cracking down on millions of freeloaders who use passwords shared by friends or family.The surprising net loss of 200,000 subscribers rattled investors, who had been told by the company to expect a gain of 2.5 million subscribers. .Netflix shares sank 35% on the news, falling to their lowest level since early 2018.Netflix estimates that about 100 million households worldwide — or roughly one out of every three households using its service — are streaming for free..In mid-March, Netflix announced its intention to curb password sharing among people who don't live in the same household.Chengyi Long, director of product innovation, addressed the issue in a blog post.While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. , Chengyi Long, director of product innovation, via blog post.As a result, accounts are being shared between households — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members, Chengyi Long, director of product innovation, via blog post.Netflix will now test charging for shared passwords in three countries: Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.Users in those countries will be presented with the options of transferring profiles to new accounts or paying more to add an extra viewer.The Verge reports that the test comes weeks after Netflix announced a price hike across all of its plans in the U.S.The move also comes at a time in which the company's subscriber numbers have stalled, .meaning the streaming giant has to get more funding via creative solutions if it wants to stay on top and continue to produce original content