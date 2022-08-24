Combined Shape Caption

Kim Kardashian Is Overcome With Emotions , As Kanye West Retrieves Sex Tape. CNN reports Kanye West helped former wife Kim Kardashian retrieve the rest of her infamous sex tape with singer Ray J. On a recent episode of 'The Kardashians,' Kim was brought to tears after West met with Ray J and retrieved a computer that held the remaining footage of the sex tape. The tape was released in 2007 when Kardashian and Ray J were dating. It gave rise to her family's reality show, 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.' Kardashian says West's efforts to conceal the rest of the footage were primarily to protect their four children. I want to shield them from as much as I can. , Kim Kardashian, via 'The Kardashians,' as reported by CNN. And if I had the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like that is just the most important thing to me. , Kim Kardashian, via 'The Kardashians,' as reported by CNN. And I'm just so emotional because of it. , Kim Kardashian, via 'The Kardashians,' as reported by CNN. West says he did not pay money for the remaining footage. Kardashian says the tape does not contain any intimate moments.