‘It’s where she belongs’: Nichelle Nichols’ ashes set to dwell among the stars

Facts about trailblazer Nichelle Nichols.She created her character Uhura for "Star Trek.".In the 70s, she called out NASA for their lack of minorities and women. NASA hired her to help with recruiting.She actually has an album "Down to Earth.".At 16-years-old, she sang with the Duke Ellington Band.She has an asteroid named after her

By Alexandra Del Rosario, Los Angeles Times
1 hour ago
Enterprise mission will also carry ashes of co-star James Doohan aboard rocket named Vulcan

The late “Star Trek” star Nichelle Nichols will travel to the final frontier one last time.

On Thursday, Celestis Inc., a company that originated and specializes in memorial spaceflights, announced it has organized an unapologetically Trekkie mission to send a “symbolic portion” of the actor’s cremated remains to the stars.

Nichols, who was perhaps best known as the USS Enterprise’s communications officer Lt. Uhura, died in July.

In a release, Celestis shared that Nichols’ ashes and a sample of her DNA will be aboard the Celestis Enterprise Flight later this year on “an aptly named rocket called Vulcan.” (The late Leonard Nimoy famously played the Vulcan named Spock for decades in the franchise.)

“We are truly honored to add a legendary actress, activist, and educator to the Enterprise Flight manifest,” Charles M. Chafer, co-founder and chief executive of Celestis Inc., said in a statement. “Now our Enterprise Flight will have on board the person who most completely embodied the vision of ‘Star Trek’ as a diverse, inclusive, and exploring universe.”

According to Celestis, its Enterprise flight in conjunction with United Launch Alliance will travel beyond the Earth-moon system and will launch more than 200 capsules of clients’ ashes, tributes and DNA into space. Nichols’ son, Kyle Johnson, said his DNA will also be on the flight.

After Nichols’ death, Johnson thought a memorial spaceflight would be an “appropriate memorial for her,” given her role in the hit sci-fi franchise and her contributions to the space community.

“It’s where she belongs,” Johnson said.

On the Enterprise flight, Nichols’ ashes will be in familiar company, as remains of fellow “Star Trek” figures will be aboard the Vulcan, including creator Gene Roddenberry and his wife, Majel Barrett Roddenberry; actor James Doohan, who played Scotty; and special effects master Douglas Trumbull.

Nichols died July 31 of heart failure at a hospital in Silver City, New Mexico. She was 89.

