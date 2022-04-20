Combined Shape Caption

Hip-Hop Pioneer , DJ Kay Slay , Dies After Battling COVID-19.Pioneering hip-hop icon DJ Kay Slay has died at the age of 55.The disc jockey and record executive, real name Keith Grayson, died on April 17 after a four-month-long battle with COVID-19.According to 'People,' the news of Grayson's death was confirmed in statements from Hot 97 and his family.Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay, The family of Keith Grayson, statement, via 'People'.A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations, The family of Keith Grayson, statement, via 'People'.In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for their prayers andwell wishes during this difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve this tragic loss, The family of Keith Grayson, statement, via 'People'.Grayson was born on Aug. 14, 1966, in New York City.In 2003, DJ Kay Slay released his first project, 'The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1.' .In 2021, the DJ released his most recent album,'The Soul Controller.'.According to Fader, Grayson is believed to have, "released over 500 bootleg mixtapes", as DJ Kay Slay.Starting in 1993, he began selling the mixtapes in New York's West Village which featured artists like Eminem, 50 Cent and JAY-Z