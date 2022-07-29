Elisabeth Hasselback to return to ‘The View’ as a guest co-host

Elisabeth Hasselback, the original “conservative seat” on “The View,” will be coming back to the show as a guest co-host next month.
The former host, who appeared on the show for a decade from 2003 to 2013, will be making a temporary comeback to the show where she had many iconic and heated moments.
“Pray for me, y’all,” Hasselbeck said to PEOPLE.
While on the show, Hasselback was known for her passionate conservative views, which led to many clashes with the rest of the cast. In 2007, Hasselback got into a debate about the Iraq War with Rosie O’Donnell that led O’Donnell to quit. After a heated conversation about the N-word with co-host Whoopi Goldberg, Hasselbeck left the conversation in tears.
Hasselbeck’s legacy on the show has lived on, however, with multiple other hosts, including Meghan McCain, coming in to fill her conservative slot after she left.
“It was called ‘The View,’ as in definite and singular,” Hasselback wrote in her 2019 book, “Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom.“
“Yes, there were bonds of friendship formed around the table despite opposing views, but there were also bonds broken because of those differing perspectives.”
After leaving “The View,” Hasselback landed a gig on “Fox and Friends,” replacing Gretchen Carlson.
Hasselbeck is slated to co-host the show August 3.
