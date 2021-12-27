Did you catch the Atlanta spots that ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ filmed?

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the first movie to surpass $1 billion in the box office since 2019 and breaks records as Sony’s highest-grossing film. The movie shows a high level of success, as people begin to head to the theater in numbers seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Formerly known as Pinewood Studios, Trilith Studios is North America’s second-largest production studio, Urbanize Atlanta reported. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” marks the eighth movie in the Marvel franchise and the second Spider-Man movie to be produced in the studio. Located in Fayetteville, Georgia Trilith Studios has 24 different sound stages and is 1.2 million square feet.

Watch “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in theaters now.