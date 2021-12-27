Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Did you catch the Atlanta spots that ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ filmed?

caption arrowCaption
Some high-schoolers will be in Atlanta Public Schools buildings in January, but they're actors. The newest installment in the "Spider-Man" series got special permission to film in two Atlanta schools. Filming is scheduled to begin at Frederick Douglass High School in January. Filming at Henry W. Grady High School likely will be in March. "Spider-Man" star Tom Holland visited patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta when he was filming her last time

Celebrity Buzz
By Anagha Ramakrishnan, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

In a behind-the-scenes look at the “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Georgia’s board of film and music released a featurette that showed how some of New York City’s landmarks were recreated in Georgia’s Trilith Studios.

“You won’t know it’s not in New York when you see it,” said producer Amy Pascal in the video.

ExploreDespite moratorium, ‘Spider-Man’ can film at two Atlanta high schools

Using blue screens, intricate set designs and special effects, Trilith studios brings New York City to Georgia in Marvel’s latest film. The featurette shows the level of machinery and production design needed to achieve this feat.

Closing out the Homecoming trilogy, No Way Home filmed classroom scenes in Frederick Douglass High School and Midtown High School. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Atlanta Public School System had barred people from entering schools, with the cast and crew of Spider-Man being a notable exception. Since the previous Spider-Man movies had been filmed using Frederick Douglass and Midtown High Schools as sets, the production was able to get special permission from the Atlanta Public Schools to continue for “No Way Home.”

Explore‘Spider-Man’ surpasses $1B globally in second weekend

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the first movie to surpass $1 billion in the box office since 2019 and breaks records as Sony’s highest-grossing film. The movie shows a high level of success, as people begin to head to the theater in numbers seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Formerly known as Pinewood Studios, Trilith Studios is North America’s second-largest production studio, Urbanize Atlanta reported. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” marks the eighth movie in the Marvel franchise and the second Spider-Man movie to be produced in the studio. Located in Fayetteville, Georgia Trilith Studios has 24 different sound stages and is 1.2 million square feet.

Watch “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in theaters now.

About the Author

Anagha Ramakrishnan
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia native Ray Charles among Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame inductees
LeVar Burton joins Scripps National Spelling Bee as host
‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Eddie Mekka dies at 69
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top