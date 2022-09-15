Combined Shape Caption

Cardi B Calls Herself a, ‘Prisoner of Fame’.'TMZ' reports Cardi received backlash after allegedly making a joke about cocaine while hosting the 'Playboy' Met Gala Boom Boom After Party.On May 3, the rapper took to Instagram Live to share her frustrations. .I really feel like I’m a prisoner of fame. I can’t be myself anymore. I hate fame, Cardi B, via Instagram Live, as reported by 'The Independent'.I got offered to host this party with 'Playboy.' I make one joke as a hostess, because I’m hosting a party, and it just gets twisted. Why can every celebrity joke around but when I say it, it gets blown out of content [sic]?, Cardi B, via Instagram Live, as reported by 'The Independent'.The 29-year-old went on to say she hasn't felt like herself since 2013.Fame is just like ... I hate it here. If I could click my f------ feet three times and go back to f------ 2013 when I was just a regular b---- dancing and making money every single night, that’s where I wanna be. That’s when I was me. Not even. 2016, that’s when I was me, Cardi B, via Instagram Live, as reported by 'The Independent'.If you ever wish to be rich and famous, don’t wish to be famous. I’m so sick of it. I hate it. Why me? I feel like god cursed me with fame, Cardi B, via Instagram Live, as reported by 'The Independent'.Cardi, who deactivated her Twitter page last month, said she would get rid of all her social media accounts if she didn't have the Facebook Watch series 'Cardi Tries.'.No matter what I do and how good I try to behave, I always end up in the principal’s office. That’s how I feel about fame. I have developed this thing called anxiety because I’m scared, I’m tired, Cardi B, via Instagram Live, as reported by 'The Independent'