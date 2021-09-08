Britney Spears’ father petitions court to terminate conservatorship

Jamie Spears Files Petition , To End Britney’s Conservatorship.According to CNN, Britney's father filed a petition to request an end to the 13-year conservatorship on Sept. 7.Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist, Court filing, via CNN.As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance, Court filing, via CNN.Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called the petition "vindication.".This filing represents another legal victory for Britney Spears -- a massive one -- as well as vindication for Ms. Spears, Mathew Rosengart, via statement.It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, Mathew Rosengart, via statement.In July, Britney called the conservatorship "f------ cruelty," and said she wanted to press charges against her father for "conservatorship abuse.".Rosengart said Britney will "continue to explore all options.".Another hearing, which was scheduled before the recent development, is set for Sept. 29