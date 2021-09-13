Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, Announce Their Engagement.Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, Announce Their Engagement.On September 12, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced their engagement on Instagram.'People' reports that the couple have been dating for over four years.They were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video in 2016.They were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video in 2016.The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them, Brandon Cohen, Sam Asghari's manager, via 'People'.The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them, Brandon Cohen, Sam Asghari's manager, via 'People'.The happy news comes after a tumultuous year as the singer has continued to fightto end her 13-year conservatorship.The happy news comes after a tumultuous year as the singer has continued to fightto end her 13-year conservatorship.During a conservatorship hearing, Spears made it clear that she wanted to marry and have a child with Asghari.In August, Spears said in an Instagram post that her now-fiancé has helped her through the "hardest years" of her life.In August, Spears said in an Instagram post that her now-fiancé has helped her through the "hardest years" of her life.In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Asghari said he was "looking forward" to a "normal, amazing future" with the pop star.I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves, Sam Asghari, via 'People'