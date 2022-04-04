Big winners , at the 2022 Grammy Awards.Big winners , at the 2022 Grammy Awards.Big winners , at the 2022 Grammy Awards.Record of the year, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open".Song of the year, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open".Album of the year, Jon Batiste - "We Are" .Album of the year, Jon Batiste - "We Are" .Best new artist, Olivia Rodrigo.Best pop solo performance, Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers License".Best pop duo or group performance, Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More".Best top vocal album, Olivia Rodrigo - "Sour".Best rap performance, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties” .Best rap performance, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties” .Best rap album, Tyler, The Creator - "Call Me If You Get Lost".Best rap album, Tyler, The Creator - "Call Me If You Get Lost".Best rap song, Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z - "Jail".Best rap song, Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z - "Jail".Best country album, Chris Stapleton - “Starting Over”.Best country album, Chris Stapleton - “Starting Over”.Best alternative music album, St. Vincent - "Daddy's Home".Best alternative music album, St. Vincent - "Daddy's Home".Best rock performance, Foo Fighters - "Making A Fire".Best rock performance, Foo Fighters - "Making A Fire"