Adam Levine Denies Affair With IG Model , but Says He ‘Crossed the Line’.On Sept. 19, Instagram model Sumner Stroh took to TikTok to say she was "tricked" into having an affair with Levine when she was younger.Her claim came a few days after Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo, announced she was pregnant with their third child.Stroh shared alleged screenshots of Levine asking if he could name his new baby after her.Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious, Alleged DM from Adam Levine.While the internet was divided over believing Stroh's claims, Levine has since denied an affair. .I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life, Adam Levine, to 'TMZ'.In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family, Adam Levine, to 'TMZ'.My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make, Adam Levine, to 'TMZ'. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together, Adam Levine, to 'TMZ'