Combined Shape Caption

A$AP Rocky Arrested in Connection With , 2021 Los Angeles Shooting.'TMZ' reports rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested by Los Angeles law enforcement early on April 20, allegedly on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.'TMZ' reports rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested by Los Angeles law enforcement early on April 20, allegedly on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.LAPD was reportedly waiting for the rapper as he flew into LAX on a private jet inbound from Barbados.Rocky was taken away in handcuffs. Officers have forced their way into the rapper's home after receiving a search warrant.According to 'TMZ,' the arrest stems from an incident that occurred on November 6, 2021.in which the hip hop star and husband of music artist Rihanna allegedly fired his gun at the purported victim 3 to 4 times.Rocky had been living the high life during his stay in Barbados with Rihanna, who is pregnant and in her third trimester.While a recent Twitter rumor spread that the two music moguls split due to Rocky's infidelity.vacation pictures show them enjoying each other's company.It remains unclear where the alleged shooting occurred.but according to 'TMZ,' Rocky had performed at Complex Con in Long Beach, California, November 7.but according to 'TMZ,' Rocky had performed at Complex Con in Long Beach, California, November 7.LAPD officials say they worked closely with the alleged shooting victim to identify the father-to-be as the prime suspect in the case.LAPD officials say they worked closely with the alleged shooting victim to identify the father-to-be as the prime suspect in the case