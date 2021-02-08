Cannabis lowers blood pressure in older adults, study finds

They found a significant reduction in 24-hour systolic and diastolic blood pressure values, with the lowest point occurring three hours after ingesting cannabis either orally via oil extracts or by smoking. Patients showed reductions in blood pressure in both daytime and nighttime, with more significant changes at night.

One reason for the lower BP, the researchers wrote, might be because cannabis eases any pain symptoms they had.

“Cannabis research is in its early stages and BGU is at the forefront of evaluating clinical use based on scientific studies,” said Doug Seserman, chief executive officer of American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. “This new study is one of several that has been published recently by BGU on the medicinal benefits of cannabis.”

You can read the full study, which was published recently in the European Journal of Internal Medicine, by clicking here.