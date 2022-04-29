Can Birth Control Pills Cause a Stroke? .In March 2022, model Hailey Bieber suffered a very public hospitalization.The model had a stroke-like symptoms while eating breakfast with her pop- superstar husband Justin Bieber.In a 12 minute video, Bieber told her following about the "scariest moment of her life.".Bieber also suffers from migraines and has a hole in her heart.Doctors say those who suffer from migraines should NOT take birth control because of the increase of having a stroke.So far experts can't say why birth control and migraine cause strokes - but they are determined to figure it out.Stoke symptoms include: .Numbness on one side of the body from the face to legs.Confusion and trouble speaking or understanding speech.Trouble seeing in one eye or both.Severe headache out of the nowhere.If you or someone you know is experiencing a stroke call or text 9-1-1.